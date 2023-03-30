Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others

A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other family members. (Source: KPTV)
By Soyoung Kim and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon family is mourning the loss of their 12-year-old son after losing three other relatives just a few months ago.

KPTV spoke with the family who said their son Rafael Jr. died in a crash on Highway 101 on Monday.

Investigators said the 12-year-old was a passenger in a car that was making a left turn when it was struck by a truck. Rafael Jr. was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The family said the crash happened less than a mile away from their home.

The boy’s father said his love for his son will be eternal.

“I want him to be remembered forever, and I want to keep him in my heart forever,” Rafael Nolazco Pineda, Rafael Jr.’s father, said.

The family said they will remember Rafael Jr.’s loving spirit.

“He was always really happy. He would always give me and my kids a big hug,” Dania Nolazco, Rafael Jr.’s sister, said.

The family said Rafael Jr.’s death comes just months after they lost three other family members in a severe weather-related accident when a tree fell on their car in December 2022.

“We were not even done with one tragedy, and now another one,” Pineda said. “My heart is completely broken. I’m destroyed.”

The family said the love they’ve received from the community and knowing their loved ones are in a better place is what’s getting them through.

“We have a big family and that has been a big support,” Nolazco said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Toledo man crashes into train after suffering medical emergency, police say
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase
A former outlet mall and several old fast food restaurants are now dispensaries for...
Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
A University of Memphis basketball player pleaded not guilty in an altercation following the...
Memphis player pleads not guilty in assault of Bowling Green player after WNIT game

Latest News

Nearly 200 Muslim and refugee families are on the list to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.
Islamic Food Bank packs Ramadan Food packages for nearly 200 Muslim families
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
911 calls reveal terror at Nashville school during attack
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial