City of Toledo announces White Box and Facade Improvement Grant programs

The portal for applications will be open from April 3 to May 3.
The portal for applications will be open from April 3 to May 3.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo announced Thursday that the White Box and Façade Improvement Grant Programs will begin accepting applications Monday.

The grant programs are a part of the Vibrancy Initiative. The initiative is designed to enhance Toledo’s vitality by supporting revitalization efforts to ensure a resurgence of jobs, reduce blight and ultimately preserve and improve city structures.

The portal for applications will be open from April 3 to May 3.

“We’re excited to launch the White Box and Facade Improvement Grants as part of Toledo’s Vibrancy Initiative. By investing in our buildings and infrastructure, we’re investing in the future of Toledo. These grants will help attract new businesses, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life for our residents. We encourage property owners to take advantage of this opportunity and join us in revitalizing Toledo,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

Applications must be submitted online via the Zoom Grants platform. No paper or emailed applications will be accepted. Deadline to submit applications is May 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

Awarded projects must be completed by December 1, 2023. The complete Notice of Funding Availability provides additional information, including application guidelines and eligibility criteria.

According to city officials, the White Fox Grant helps property owners bring vacant, commercial, and first-floor spaces up to current codes to create functional “white box” space prepped for customization and occupancy.

The program offers a matching grant of up to $75,000 to cover first-floor interior renovation expenses. These expenses address building codes, fire code deficiencies, and accessibility.

The Façade Improvement Grant program helps property owners transform the face of commercial, industrial, and mixed-use buildings. The program offers a matching grant of up to $40,000 to reimburse eligible expenses associated with a comprehensive façade improvement.

For full notice of funding availability and online applications, visit the city’s website.

