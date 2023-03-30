Birthday Club
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night into Saturday

13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13abc First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Friday into Saturday.  The main threat with this system is wind.  Winds could gust over 45 mph Friday night and Saturday.  There’s also a small chance of severe storms Friday night as a line of intense weather moves in from the west, but will be weakening as it arrives in NW Ohio and SE Michigan.

This story will be updated soon with more information.

