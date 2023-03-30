Health Department to host second annual Mobile Food Truck Roundup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Walking up to a window on wheels and grabbing a bite to eat is one of summer’s highlights, but there’s a lot that goes into keeping mobile meals, and the workers who make them, safe.

“These trucks feed hundreds of people at very specific events, and from a food safety perspective, we want to make sure that’s extra safe because we could potentially create a problem for lots of people or make lots of people sick,” said Amy Brown, Environmental Health Specialist with the Lucas County Health Department.

The Lucas County Health Department is hoping to ensure mobile meal safety with an inspection event, the Mobile Food Truck Roundup, on April 4 and April 5.

“The food truck industry has grown dramatically in the past several years and there are a lot of obstacles that we as government entities kind of thought we could smooth out,” said Brown.

The event brings the Health Department, local fire departments and taxation, finance and auditor departments from local municipalities. This allows all food truck owners to complete all the necessary inspections and paperwork.

“So, it was just my idea to bring it together in one location for them, get them to be able come through and be able to get it all done at one time. Thus, we’re being business friendly,” said Brown.

The event also features three community kitchens, including the Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen.

“A cooperative kitchen basically gives resources, kitchen equipment and kitchen space, for entrepreneurs such as food truck owners,” said Kareem Hammuda, small business development specialist. “If you have a food idea and you want to create that idea into a reality, you can call us instead of building your own brick and mortor store.”

