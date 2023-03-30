Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Hospice patient celebrating 104th birthday says ‘good ol’ homemade bread’ is the secret to longevity

Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.(Rachel Bartschi via Andrea Galvin)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman in Georgia celebrated her 104th birthday Thursday surrounded by family and nurses at SunCare Hospice.

Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.

Bartschi attended school at a two-room schoolhouse in Gilmore, Idaho – a company mining town.

“I was a well-behaved student,” she said. “However, I do remember on one occasion I wore the dunce cap.”

Bartschi married a World War II soldier and raised her family in Murphys, California, in a time where she said, “men went to work, and women were in the home.”

Rachel Bartschi and her husband raised a family together in California.
Rachel Bartschi and her husband raised a family together in California.(Rachel Bartschi via Andrea Galvin)

“I lived through the Great Depression and saw Franklin D. Roosevelt speak from the back of a caboose,” she said.

She enjoyed retirement by traveling with her husband. Now, she lives with her family in Savannah, Georgia.

Her secret to longevity includes eating from her home garden and “good ol’ homemade bread.”

“My husband and I had a large garden that took up the entire backyard,” Bartschi explained.

Happy birthday, Rachel!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Toledo man crashes into train after suffering medical emergency, police say
A former outlet mall and several old fast food restaurants are now dispensaries for...
Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase
David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman in...
Lucas County corrections officer arrested for assaulting woman, police say

Latest News

The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
LIVE: Toledo’s mayor announces pick for next Chief of Police
During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announced Mike Troendle with Toledo Police will serve as Interim Chief on...
Troendle chosen to lead Toledo Police Department as new chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college