Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Islamic Food Bank packs Ramadan Food packages for nearly 200 Muslim families

Nearly 200 Muslim and refugee families are on the list to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.
Nearly 200 Muslim and refugee families are on the list to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.(Islamic Food Bank)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo prepares to pack and distribute Ramadan Food Packages Saturday.

The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo – also known as IFB – began accepting donations for the Ramadan Food Packages program at the beginning of the fasting month. Volunteers will begin packing Saturday and distributing food packages from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nearly 200 Muslim and refugee families are on the list to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.

“It is our obligation to ensure that our Muslim neighbors in need are able to observe and benefit from this month of blessings alongside the rest of the community,” said Dr. M. Razi Rafeeq, executive director of the Islamic Food Bank. Nearly 200 Muslim families are included on the list this year to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.

Nearly 1.8 billion Muslims globally are observing Ramadan. In observation of the religious holiday, Muslims do not eat or drink from before sunrise to sunset. In addition, the month-long holiday focuses on prayer, reflection, charitable giving, and many other components.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Toledo man crashes into train after suffering medical emergency, police say
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase
A former outlet mall and several old fast food restaurants are now dispensaries for...
Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
A University of Memphis basketball player pleaded not guilty in an altercation following the...
Memphis player pleads not guilty in assault of Bowling Green player after WNIT game

Latest News

13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night into Saturday
Motivational speaker Lashanna Alfred shares the details on her latest fashion and empowerment...
The Nine takes a look at the Fashion and Empowerment event
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation
Court records say Short took an Alford plea on Feb. 13 after withdrawing a pervious not guilty...
Man convicted in connection to 2021 Toledo murder sentenced to probation