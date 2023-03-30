Islamic Food Bank packs Ramadan Food packages for nearly 200 Muslim families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo prepares to pack and distribute Ramadan Food Packages Saturday.

The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo – also known as IFB – began accepting donations for the Ramadan Food Packages program at the beginning of the fasting month. Volunteers will begin packing Saturday and distributing food packages from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nearly 200 Muslim and refugee families are on the list to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.

“It is our obligation to ensure that our Muslim neighbors in need are able to observe and benefit from this month of blessings alongside the rest of the community,” said Dr. M. Razi Rafeeq, executive director of the Islamic Food Bank. Nearly 200 Muslim families are included on the list this year to receive the Ramadan Food Packages.

Nearly 1.8 billion Muslims globally are observing Ramadan. In observation of the religious holiday, Muslims do not eat or drink from before sunrise to sunset. In addition, the month-long holiday focuses on prayer, reflection, charitable giving, and many other components.

