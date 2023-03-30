Birthday Club
Jet Express announces season start date, new ticket options

Get to Put-in-Bay in 25 minutes with Jet Express
The 2023 season start date for the Jet Express is May 5 and this year, they are implementing a new ticketing system.(tcw-woio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jet Express, the fastest and easiest way to Put-In-Bay, has announced their 2023 season start date along with new ticket options.

The 2023 season start date for the Jet Express is May 5 and this year, they are implementing a new ticketing system.

Jet Express says the new ticketing system allows passengers to purchase tickets and change their departure times online. Passengers can also purchase Sandusky route tickets online for the first time ever.

“We are excited to keep our focus on our customer experience moving into the 2023 season,” said General Manager Kelly Freimark. “We are pleased to offer a more robust and user-friendly ticketing experience for you this year. This system will make your transition from everyday life to island vacation that much smoother.”

According to Jet Express, the digital tickets will save countless pallets of paper stock through the year. However, paper tickets will still be available upon request.

