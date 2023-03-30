Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman in front of her child

Florida deputies arrested Jonathan Adams, 38, on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man is accused of drugging a woman and holding her and her child against their will for days.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Adams on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest report, the victim went with her 2-year-old child to Adams’ home last week. She described Adams as an acquaintance as the two planned to smoke marijuana together.

The unidentified woman told authorities that Adams ended up giving her pills when they were together which caused her to lose control of her body and become unaware of the time.

She said Adams then sexually assaulted her while her 2-year-old child was across the room. The woman said she told Adams no several times, but he forced her to take more pills.

On Tuesday, authorities said they made contact with Adams at the residence where they found the woman and her baby.

The mother and child were taken to a hospital for evaluation while Adams was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Toledo man crashes into train after suffering medical emergency, police say
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase
A former outlet mall and several old fast food restaurants are now dispensaries for...
Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
A University of Memphis basketball player pleaded not guilty in an altercation following the...
Memphis player pleads not guilty in assault of Bowling Green player after WNIT game

Latest News

A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night into Saturday
Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.
Plants make sounds similar to bubble wrap popping, study says
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit