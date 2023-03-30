Birthday Club
Man convicted in connection to 2021 Toledo murder sentenced to probation

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted in connection to a 2021 Toledo murder was sentenced to probation on Thursday.

Aaron Short appeared in court on March 30 and received his sentence of three years probation after he was found guilty of obstructing justice. Court records say Short took an Alford plea on Feb. 13 after withdrawing a pervious not guilty plea.

Short’s probation includes three years of community control that will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department.

On Aug. 2, an altercation occurred inside of Last Chance Saloon on the corner of Oak and Greenwood. After the altercation moved outside, one of the individuals involved, Earl Price, was shot. Price was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Court records say another suspect, Michael Marsh, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

