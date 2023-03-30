March 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold this morning with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. There may be a sprinkle in our Michigan counties this evening, otherwise the majority of the rain arrives after 6am Friday morning. Rain is expected to be spread out in 3 rounds on Friday. The first arrives between 6am to 11am. The second round of storms brings a small threat of strong storms between 6pm and 9pm. The third threat of storms could be strong or even severe with high winds between midnight and 3am Saturday morning. Sunshine is expected early Saturday morning. The afternoon will bring rain and snow showers as temperatures drop into the low 40s. Winds may gust over 40 mph in the afternoon. Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 60s. There is a chance of showers and storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Wednesday is expected to be very warm with highs in the middle 70s.

