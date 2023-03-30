Memphis player pleads not guilty in assault of Bowling Green player after WNIT game

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -A University of Memphis basketball player pleaded not guilty in an altercation following the WNIT game against Bowling Green State University.

According to court documents, Jamirah Shutes pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Police are charging Shutes with assault after she was seen punching Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake after the Falcon’s WNIT win against the Tigers.

