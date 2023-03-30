Owens Community College to host STEM Job Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is hosting a STEM Job Fair next week.

The job fair is taking place on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall Room 123, located at 310 2nd St. in Perrysburg.

OCC says those who attend the job fair will have the opportunity to talk with employers in the following fields about their available job opportunities:

Applied Engineering

Automotive

CAD

Computer Programming Technology

Environmental Science

Information Systems Technology

Welding

The event is open to Owens students, alumni and the community. The event is hosted by Owens Career & Transfer Services and the School of STEM.

For more information, email peter_kowal@owens.edu or click here.

