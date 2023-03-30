Birthday Club
Owens Community College to host STEM Job Fair

The job fair is taking place on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall Room 123.
The job fair is taking place on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall Room 123.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is hosting a STEM Job Fair next week.

The job fair is taking place on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall Room 123, located at 310 2nd St. in Perrysburg.

OCC says those who attend the job fair will have the opportunity to talk with employers in the following fields about their available job opportunities:

  • Applied Engineering
  • Automotive
  • CAD
  • Computer Programming Technology
  • Environmental Science
  • Information Systems Technology
  • Welding

The event is open to Owens students, alumni and the community. The event is hosted by Owens Career & Transfer Services and the School of STEM.

For more information, email peter_kowal@owens.edu or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Student brings gun to Bowsher High School