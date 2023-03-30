ProMedica pulls funding for Glass City Metropark, Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has pulled support for two major projects in Toledo.

The company has rescinded its $10 million donation to Metroparks Toledo for the Glass City Riverwalk and Metropark.

“This project, The Glass City Riverwalk and Metropark, began in a partnership with Promedica, so they’ve been there since the beginning and have been a very valued partner the entire way,” said Metroparks Toledo spokesperson Scott Carpenter.

Carpenter told 13abc the donation was supposed to be made over the course of 4-years, starting in January. Metroparks Toledo has not received any of that money.

“It certainly is a blow to our fundraising campaign for future phases of the project, but that campaign is ongoing, so as fundraising campaigns go, sometimes it is one step forward, one-step back,” said Carpenter.

According to Metroparks Toledo, more than the needed $165 million has been raised $165 million has been raised through local tax dollars, state and federal grants, and contributions from other donors. The project was estimated to cost at least $165 million.

Despite the loss of a donor, Carpenter is optimistic it won’t put a halt in their plans.

“The good news is the project you see in development today will be completed. So Glass City Metropark Phase 2, including the market hall, restaurant, and skating ribbon, will all open as planned in June,” said Carpenter.

Metroparks Toledo isn’t the only organization losing a major source of funding. Promedica has dropped its role as “Title Sponsor” for Jeep Fest 2023.

“We did have an indication that something like this could happen, and we understand the financial impact and optics of what they’re going through right now. I guess it’s not a total surprise to us, but we are very thankful and appreciative for the years of support as the title sponsor of our event,” said Jeep Fest organizer Jerry Huber.

ProMedica has been a Title Sponsor of Jeep Fest since 2016, a $50,000 commitment. According to Huber, Dana Corporation will hold that title on its own for now.

“Each year, we are open to a large corporation or organization that wants to be a title sponsor, so that’s something you look at every year, not knowing what the future holds,” said Huber, “We haven’t initiated any kind of special effort at this point to find a replacement.”

Like Metroparks Toledo, Huber doesn’t expect losing the title sponsor to disrupt Jeep Fest festivities. In fact, he hopes they can still partner with ProMedica in non-financial ways, such as utilizing Promenade Park for events.

“I don’t think there’s anything we should be alarmed about at this point that would jeopardize the event in any way. We still see a full three-day event like we have in previous years,” said Huber.

The move to pull out of the two projects came less than six months after former President and CEO Randy Oostra stepped down and just weeks after ProMedica asked Toledo City Council for $100,000 to fund its Promenade Park concert series.

13abc reached out to Promedica. In a statement, spokesperson Tausha Moore said:

“We are grateful for those partners who understand the extreme financial challenges the healthcare industry has been navigating. ProMedica is focused on taking action to strengthen our financial position and build greater stability and sustainability throughout the organization. As a result, we’ve had to make some tough but strategic decisions over the past six months. Those decisions are enabling us to commit more energy and resources to our core health system operations and reinforcing our strong commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve,” Moore said.

