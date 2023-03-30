Birthday Club
Residents in Minnesota town told to evacuate after train derailment, fire

Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - People within a half-mile of a train derailment in a Minnesota town were told to evacuate early Thursday morning after the train cars caught fire, authorities said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the derailment of several cars happened on the western end of Raymond, Minnesota at about 1 a.m.

Some of the cars are carrying ethanol, and others are carrying a corn syrup liquid.

Law enforcement and emergency officials helped with the evacuation. Some with nowhere to go went to a school in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

