Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests

New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and changing how some believe it should be treated. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It has long been thought that people who suffer traumatic brain injuries are out of the woods after being treated, but a new study of more than 25 years of data is challenging that.

”It was considered more like breaking a leg where you have a period of recovery but once you reach a certain point then things are stable,” said John Corrigan, director of Ohio Valley Center for Brain Injury Prevention & Rehabilitation.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that some traumatic brain injuries become chronic conditions requiring lifelong treatment.

”We actually see people changing long after their original injury and, actually, the thing you’re least likely to do is stay the same,” Corrigan said.

The researchers say some continue to have problems with thinking, problem-solving or regulating behavior and are often unsupported after initial treatment, which can make those issues worse.

Those involved in the study are working to come up with new ways to help places like healthcare facilities, treatment centers, shelters and even prisons better screen those with traumatic brain injuries and give the care that is needed.

Researchers say it is critical for those caring for traumatic brain injury patients to understand how the injury affects things the patient does and make accommodations based on the patient’s needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Toledo man crashes into train after suffering medical emergency, police say
A former outlet mall and several old fast food restaurants are now dispensaries for...
Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
Two men previously convicted of aggravated murder in a years-old case are set to be released...
Toledo men convicted in decades-old murder to be freed ‘in the interest of justice’
David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman in...
Lucas County corrections officer arrested for assaulting woman, police say
Findlay Police seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics on I-75.
Findlay Police arrest man passed-out behind the wheel, seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics

Latest News

To celebrate the month, TLCHD is holding the 36th Annual Minority Health Month kickoff event...
TLCHD to hold events celebrating Minority Health Month
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside
US agent Richard Visek, left, and delegation members, wait for judges to enter the...
Top UN court rejects Iranian bid to free assets frozen by US
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal