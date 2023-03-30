Birthday Club
Student brings gun to Bowsher High School
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old will remain in the juvenile detention center after being caught with a loaded gun in school Wednesday.

The teen was in court Wednesday for bringing the weapon to Bowsher High School.

The gun was found when a school resource officer saw the teen in a hallway near the gym, reaching in his waist band. After a search, the weapon was found.

TPS officials said the student is facing severe disciplinary action.

