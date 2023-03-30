Birthday Club
TLCHD to hold events celebrating Minority Health Month

To celebrate the month, TLCHD is holding the 36th Annual Minority Health Month kickoff event and a Minority Health Expo.(Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is celebrating Minority Health Month by holding multiple events in April.

The first event that is taking place is the 36th Annual Minority Health Month kickoff. The kickoff will be held on April 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mott Branch Library.

TLCHD says the kickoff event will feature a beginner yoga session, which will be taught by a certified instructor. Blood pressure and diabetes screenings will also be available along with health education materials and resources.

The kickoff will also include food, gift cards and prizes that will be raffled off.

The second event that is taking place is the Minority Health Expo which will be held on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave.

According to TLCHD, the Expo will feature lead screenings for children, community resources, food, raffles and more. Several community organizations and health care providers will also be featured at the Expo.

Both events are free and open to the public.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Health Department’s Local Office on Office on Minority Health at 419-213-2882.

