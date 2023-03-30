Birthday Club
Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and American Red Cross distribute smoke alarms

By JD Pooley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and the American Red Cross members canvassed 130 homes around Catalina Dr. and Ventura Dr. Thursday morning, distributing smoke alarms and answering fire safety questions for residents.

This concerted effort comes after a recent death of a woman following a house fire in the 4900 block of Ventura Dr.

“Anytime we have an unfortunate horrible, tragic event such as someone losing their life and we do see that there are no working smoke alarms, then we definitely want to come to the neighborhood, to the area, and also it’s not just this neighborhood and this area it also promotes awareness of life-saving smoke alarms,” said Toledo Fire and Rescue Lt. Gina Shubeta.

Along with passing out and installing the smoke alarms, officials also performed home safety checks and educated homeowners on a safe exit plan.

