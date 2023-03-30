Birthday Club
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation

TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side Safety EXpansion, on Feb. 27.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has announced the results of an East Toledo special operation.

TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side Safety EXpansion, on Feb. 27. Operation E.S.S.E.X. II was the first Toledo Enhanced Area Method, or T.E.A.M., operation of 2023.

The law enforcement portion of Operation E.S.S.E.X. II successfully addressed gun violence, narcotics sales, traffic violations, blight and contacting local businesses to asses their needs.

TPD says T.E.A.M operations will carry on through 2023 as TPD continues to partner with other Toledo public service departments and the community to improve the quality of life for Toledo residents.

The following are the results of Operation E.S.S.E.X. II:

Guns seized: 22Non-enforcement citizen contacts/assists: 242
Search warrants executed: 15Gun safety programs: 4
Dollar amount of drugs seized: $70,390Gun safety billboards: 4
Persons arrested: 222Bike/foot patrol hours: 83
Citations issues: 663Community meetings: 2
DUI arrests: 10CPTED (Area Businesses and School Contacts): 11
Parking tags issued: 266Junk/abandoned cars towed: 136
Truants processed: 6Blighted properties/city referrals: 216

