TPD: One man shot on Springdale Ave.

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched following a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Springdale Ave.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

13abc crews on the scene confirmed that TPD took several people in for questioning.

