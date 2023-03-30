TPD: One person shot at Cherry St. McDonalds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.

According to TPD, officers responded to a call of a person shot at the fast-food restaurant located at 1520 Cherry St.

TPD told 13abc that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. TPD has no suspects at this time.

A manager of McDonald’s told 13abc that the victim was one of his employees.

