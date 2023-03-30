Birthday Club
LIVE: Troendle chosen to lead Toledo Police Department as new chief

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mike Troendle will lead the Toledo Police Department after being announced as chief Thursday. Troendle has been serving as the interim police chief since former Chief George Kral retired in January.

He is a 29-year-old veteran, joining the department in 1993. He’s been everything from a patrolman to a member of the SWAT team, and a street sergeant.

“He’s a good man who has done solid work not just in his 3 months leading the department but throughout his career,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said during the announcement.

Community members selected by the city officials had the chance to sit-in on police chief candidate interviews earlier this month. The mayor said it was a difficult decision because there were so many good candidates.

Troendle will also receive the Founder’s Award at the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place on Thursday night at The Renaissance in downtown Toledo. His selection was announced in January.

