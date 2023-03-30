Birthday Club
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you

About 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners in fiscal year 2022, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA).

Unclaimed property can include physical property, but most often it refers to money in the form of unclaimed paychecks, apartment deposits, overpayments, credit balances, or insurance refunds.

Each state has a website where individuals can check if they have unclaimed money owed to them. The NAUPA also has a map where you can click on any given state and be directed to the appropriate location.

In most cases, searching for unclaimed property is as easy as typing in your name. Some states even provide the monetary amount of your unclaimed property.

Missing Money, which is operated by NAUPA, allows you to search all states at one time.

If you ever worked for the federal government, you can search for any unclaimed property here: https://www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money.

Each site will give you a step-by-step guide on how to make an official claim for your money. The claim could take a few weeks or months to process.

