3/31: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly dry through 6pm, but it’ll stay cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. TONIGHT: The second round of showers will come with more downpours, lightning, and thunder, and it should arrive between 6pm and 9pm. A third round of storms will be racing into the area between 11pm and 2am. While it is a narrow time frame for storms, it will likely bring the highest impact. Severe storms with damaging wind gusts are possible. While storms are expected to be weakening, gusts of 60 mph or higher are possible as they rumble through. In addition a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. SATURDAY: Saturday will bring falling temperatures and a few rain and snow showers for the afternoon. Winds are expected to gust 40-50 mph throughout much of the day. SUNDAY: Sunshine and calmer condition with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Monday should be back into the mid-60s and becoming breezy under partly sunny skies. A few showers and storms are likely Monday night into Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the low 60s. More thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, and those may be strong to severe. It’ll also be windy on Wednesday with a high near 70. Drying out Thursday but still breezy and getting cooler with highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny skies.

