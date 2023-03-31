Birthday Club
3/31/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY***
3/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Strong/severe storms possible through 3am, then dry and windy with lows near 50 degrees, southwest winds could gust over 50 mph as the storms pass. SATURDAY: Very windy with west winds gusting over 45 mph, temperatures begin near 50 but will fall into the 30s in the afternoon, dry in the morning with rain and snow showers likely by noon. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as windy, highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

