Bowling Green Police, BCI investigates the death of 23-year-old woman

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -Bowling Green Police Department and Ohio Bureau Of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman Thursday.

According to Bowling Green police, officers responded to a call in the 320 block of N. Main St. around 4:25 p.m.

When asked if any arrests were made, Lieutenant Skaff told 13abc that law enforcement was continuing its investigation. In addition, the cause of death remains unknown at this time.

BG police, alongside BCI, continue to investigate the death.

