City of Toledo announces opening of golf courses for 2023 season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services has announced the opening of its premier golf courses for the 2023 season.

According to The City, the golf courses are:

Ottawa Park Golf Course located at 2315 Walden Pond Features tree-lined fairways and challenging greens Opens for play on April 1

Detwiler Golf Course located at 4001 N. Summit Located minutes from downtown Toledo and offers golfers a challenging and scenic layout Opens for play on April 1

Collins Park Golf Course located at 624 Reineck Drive A nine-hole course perfect for beginners and those looking for a quick round of golf Opens for play on April 3



“Golf enthusiasts in the Toledo area can look forward to an exceptional golfing experience at these courses, which offer a range of challenges for both seasoned and novice golfers,” said the City.

According to the City, booking a tee time is even easier now with the option to book online. Golfers can easily view available tee times, select their preferred course and reserve their spot in just a few clicks.

“We are thrilled to welcome golfers back to our courses for the 2023 season,” said Joe Fausnaugh, Director of Parks and Youth Services. “Our team has worked hard to ensure that each course is in top condition, and we look forward to providing our guests with an exceptional golfing experience.”

For more information on the City of Toledo golf courses, click here or call the individual course to speak to a representative.

The phone numbers for each golf course can be found below:

Ottawa Park Golf Course: 419-472-2059

Detwiler Golf Course: 419-726-9353

Collins Park Golf Course: 419-691-3374

