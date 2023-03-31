Community members react to TPD Chief announcement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has named Mike Troendle as the new Toledo Police Department chief.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz came to the decision after narrowing down a list of 29 candidates and hearing input from nearly 70 community leaders over the span of 3 months.

One Toledo-based group, The Junction Coalition, hopes this new chapter in the Toledo Police Department moves the community forward.

“I think the mayor did the best he can do with what he had, but let’s pray at this point,” said Alicia Smith with the Junction Coalition. “It’s a done deal now. I hope that the selection committee, the mayor, and the chief understand the responsibility that is now in their hands.”

The Junction Coalition has worked with Chief Troendle in the past, so he is no stranger to them.

“The one thing we know is he will listen and come into the community and that’s what we want to see happen. I think anyone the mayor would’ve selected that would be key and he was already showing that example,” said Smith.

Smith told 13abc she thinks the best things Troendle can do as chief is have open communication, a clear vision for an outcome when setting up meetings and discussions, and getting to know the community by knocking on doors and meeting residents.

“You do nothing to us without us, sit down with us. We know the community,” said Smith, “I have confidence in Toledo that we’ll work together to get this done. I have confidence that we’re tired of losing our loved ones, as you think of some of the children we’ve lost, some of the families we’ve lost. I think we’re at the point where we’re saying enough.”

Chief Troendle will be formally sworn in next month.

