Dine in the 419: Mud Hens Bonus Edition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Every year, the Toledo Mud Hens roll out new food items for fans at Fifth Third Field.

For 2023, we sample the Polish Cowboy, Mac n Hen, and Philly Cheesesteak Nachos.

Fifth Third Field has one dozen food service locations with another dozen kiosks. That adds up to more than 100 food items for you to sample during baseball season.

Check out the full dining map for the Mud Hens here: https://www.milb.com/toledo/ballpark/ballpark-restaurants

