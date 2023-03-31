Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dodgers fan tries to propose on field, gets tackled by security

He tried to propose on the field during the game. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - A Dodgers fan tried to make Opening Day extra special. It certainly will be unforgettable.

Video shows a man on the field at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles’ game Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is seen on one knee with a ring, apparently proposing to someone.

Then a security guard runs into view at top speed and tackles him to the ground.

“That dude got leveled!” says one onlooker in the footage.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @THEDieselMendez.

Other security guards rushed over to help handcuff the man, who offered little resistance. They got him to his feet and took him off the field, to cheers from the crowd.

It wasn’t clear from the video if his partner said “yes” or even if he held on to the ring, and he will likely face some charges. At least his team won - the Dodgers took the game 8-2.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
BG Police search for suspect in connection to death of 23-year-old woman
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside
3/31/23-4/1/23 TIMELINE
First Alert Weather Day issued for possible severe storms Friday, strong winds Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation

Latest News

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius stays in prison after his parole is denied
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The...
Teen arrested in connection with Arizona crash that killed 5, police say
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks