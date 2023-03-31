Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dog named Lucky looking for new home after being tied to railroad tracks

When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the...
When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A dog who was found tied to train tracks in San Antonio is now safely at an animal shelter and ready for adoption.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officers received a call about a yellow lab lying on the tracks. When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved...
Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.

Before the two even got back to the vehicle, a train zoomed past.

Animal Care Services said they are beyond grateful to the person who reported seeing the dog, or else the situation would have ended in tragedy.

Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.
Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

The shelter named the dog Lucky. Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.

To inquire about Lucky, contact the shelter here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
BG Police search for suspect in connection to death of 23-year-old woman
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside
3/31/23-4/1/23 TIMELINE
First Alert Weather Day issued for possible severe storms Friday, strong winds Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation

Latest News

2 officers shot during altercation near E Raines Road
2 officers, suspect shot in Memphis
The golf courses offer a range of challenges for both seasoned and novice golfers.
City of Toledo announces opening of golf courses for 2023 season
Mud Hens Opening Day Continuing Coverage
Gearing up for Mud Hens Opening Day
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment