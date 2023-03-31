Feel Good Friday: Malaki the Music Man

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Malaki Reilly moves through the halls of Monroe High School with ease.

“I try to stay positive,” he said with a smile. “Even when I have buckets of homework every night!”

The junior goes by the stage name “Malaki The Music Man,” and with good reason. He has been performing since the tender age of four-years-old; singing, playing instruments, and making beats with an admirable spirit and determination.

All of this, in spite of his impaired vision. Malaki says he sees only some colors and silhouettes. But what he hears ... are infinite possibilities.

“I love creative writing. Love music, love singing, and I love audio in general,” Reilly explained of his passions. “Maybe working at a radio station, being a DJ, doing voiceovers for TV commercials ... " and the list goes on.

Malaki came to our attention thanks to Monroe’s Positive School Climate Liaison, Erin French Bemis.

“Sometimes, I work in the cafeteria,” she recalled. “That’s how I happened to hear Malaki, and he’s just been an inspiration to me.”

She says everyone knows he is in the room even before he speaks ... even calling him a voice that can “heal the community”.

“My goal is to have him, in the next phase of life, have opportunities open to him,” French Bemis said.

Those who appreciate this young man’s inherent talent say, more important than all the things Malaki can do, is the person he is.

“I am just so proud of him .. and he deserves this.”

