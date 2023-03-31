The grass is always greener at Fifth Third Field and that’s by design

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keeping the turf at Fifth Third Field in tip-top shape is a big job. And it’s a year-round effort.

The man in charge of the field says getting to this point is a mix of hard work, science, and technology.

Kyle Leppelmeier is the head turf manager at the ballpark. While this is a busy season, he says the season really never ends.

“Getting the field ready starts in the fall, so we are going into the winter with the right nutrients as well as having the top dressing and aerification done. Without the tremendous staff I have, we couldn’t come close to what we do,” Leppelmeier said.

Technology comes into play on the field, including special sensors.

“You stick the sensor into the ground, and it reads salinity and moisture levels in the soil. We have numbers we like to be in the range of to know when to water and when not to water. We also have equipment that is inspired by tools used in the agriculture industry. We got a new sprayer this year for chemicals that has rate controllers on it. That takes the guesswork out of how much product to put down, making it a more efficient and accurate process. It is also better for the environment,” Leppelmeier said.

And when it comes to the mowing equipment, Leppelmeier said his team has advanced equipment to ensure the turf is cared for.

“Instead of spinning like a home mower, our mowers have cylinders with multiple blades and a sharp blade underneath that cuts the grass like scissors,” he said.

So what about the crisscross design on the turf? “Some people get really crazy and do intricate designs. I am a straight-line guy. If you get too crazy, you can affect the play of the grass,” Leppelmeier said.

Most of the work is concentrated in specific areas of the field.

“I’d say 95 percent of our time is spent around the transition areas of the field, the grass to the dirt. We are making sure it’s perfectly smooth. We make sure the turf is well-rooted so athletes never have to worry about the footing. That’s our main goal, the safety of the athletes,” Leppelmeier said.

Kyle and his crew log long hours during the season. “It’s not uncommon for us to work 80 hours during a home game week. I think the most I’ve ever put in with bad weather and events is 110 hours a week,” he said.

And after all the hours at the ballpark, how does Kyle’s own yard look? “I love mowing at home. I have six acres, and it is still relaxing for me. My yard looks terrible, but I like to mow it,” he said.

Kyle has a turf management degree from Owens Community College.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.