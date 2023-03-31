Jurassic Quest comes to the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaurs are taking over the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo this weekend.

There will be chances for visitors to play with baby dinosaurs, excavate fossils and even train a raptor. All of this while being surrounded by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex. The supersized, family event kicked off Friday at noon and will be open until 8:00pm. Jurassic Quest continues Saturday, April 1st, from 9:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am to 7:00pm.

Tickets are available online and kids two and under are free.

