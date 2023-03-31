Birthday Club
Jurassic Quest comes to the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo

Dinosaurs are taking over the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo this weekend.
Dinosaurs are taking over the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo this weekend.(Source: Jurassic Quest)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaurs are taking over the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo this weekend.

There will be chances for visitors to play with baby dinosaurs, excavate fossils and even train a raptor. All of this while being surrounded by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex. The supersized, family event kicked off Friday at noon and will be open until 8:00pm. Jurassic Quest continues Saturday, April 1st, from 9:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am to 7:00pm.

Tickets are available online and kids two and under are free.

