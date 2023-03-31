A longtime baseball fan celebrates her 13th season working at Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Making Opening Day a grand slam takes a lot of people, from small jobs to big ones.

One of the people at Fifth Third Field Friday has nearly 90 years’ worth of life experience.

Barbara Gould has loved baseball since she was a little girl. In fact, she remembers going to games at Swayne Field with her dad. The game is still a big part of her life in her golden years.

Barbara has a “suite” job with the Toledo Mud Hens. She’s a ticket taker for the suites at the ballpark. “I come here, and I enjoy what I do. It doesn’t even seem like work. I’ve been seeing the same people for years. They come in and invite me up to the suites.”

Barbara says the game of baseball is in her blood. “I’ve always loved baseball. I’ve gone to Cubs games, Cleveland games, Detroit games. What team is your favorite? The Mud Hens are my favorite!”

You wouldn’t know it by watching her in action, but Barbara is in her mid 80′s. This is her 13th season at the ballpark. “I love the Mud Hens. I live the Mud Hens. Anybody who knows me, knows I am a Mud Hen,” Barbara said.

In addition to taking tickets, she also provides a few laughs around the ballpark.

“People tell me jokes, and I have fun sharing them. What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear! I have to keep them clean so I can share them with everyone,” Barbara said.

The work helps Barbara keep her mind and body active. “How does it impact my life? I have something to look forward to all the time,” she said.

Barbara works many of the home games. “If there are three home games, I work two of them. If there are six, I work three,” she said.

And when the team is on the road, she rests until they return.

Before she started working at Fifth Third Field, Barbara was a teacher and later a plant supervisor in Silicon Valley.

