March 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 3 rounds of rain are on track to impact the area today. The morning round of rain will generally be lightning free and last to about 11am to noon. Noon to 6pm should be dry and cloudy. The second round of rain will come with more downpours, lightning and thunder and should arrive between 6pm and 9pm. The third round of storms will be racing into the area between midnight and 2am. While it is a narrow time frame for storms, it will likely bring the highest impact. Severe storms with damaging wind gusts are possible. The weakening storms will bring the opportunity to bring down strong winds from aloft. Gusts between 50 to 60 mph are possible just after midnight. Saturday will bring falling temperatures and a few rain and snow showers for the afternoon. Winds are expected to gust around 45 mph a lot of the day. Sunday will bring sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Monday should be back into the low 60s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a high near 60. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon with a high in the low 70s. This is the next weather maker that could bring a severe weather threat. Highs will be in the 50s late next week.

