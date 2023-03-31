Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

New TPD chief inducted into National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a big week for TPD’s new chief Mike Troendle. He received the official title Thursday morning and ended the night by getting inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame (LEO).

LEO Hall of Fame was created in 2017, highlighting officers going above and beyond, The ceremony is held in Toledo with law enforcement from across the country gathering to celebrate.

Troendle was just one of nine officers honored Thursday and he was the only one from Ohio.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized for what you dedicate your life to,” said Troendle.

He says someone from TPD nominated him. “When one of your officers recognizes you as a leader that’s probably the most respect you can get.”

For more information on the LEO Hall of Fame or Troendle’s award, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Bowling Green Police, BCI investigates the death of 23-year-old woman
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside
3/31/23-4/1/23 TIMELINE
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night into Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation

Latest News

March 31st Weather Forecast
March 31st Weather Forecast
TMA's Dutch Organ
Finds in the 419 - TMA’s Dutch Organ
TMA's Dutch Organ
Finds in the 419 - TMA's Dutch Organ
Toledo hosts Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
Toledo hosts Law Enforcement Hall of Fame