New TPD chief inducted into National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a big week for TPD’s new chief Mike Troendle. He received the official title Thursday morning and ended the night by getting inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame (LEO).

LEO Hall of Fame was created in 2017, highlighting officers going above and beyond, The ceremony is held in Toledo with law enforcement from across the country gathering to celebrate.

Troendle was just one of nine officers honored Thursday and he was the only one from Ohio.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized for what you dedicate your life to,” said Troendle.

He says someone from TPD nominated him. “When one of your officers recognizes you as a leader that’s probably the most respect you can get.”

For more information on the LEO Hall of Fame or Troendle’s award, click here.

