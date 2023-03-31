Northwood man sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northwood man accused of hog-tying his stepson and leaving him bound for hours at a hotel was sentenced on Friday.

Jason Sosnowicz was sentenced to serve at least 9.5 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison on Endangering Children and Felonious Assault charges. He will be given credit for time he’s already served. The child’s mother, Tabetha Sosnowicz, was sentenced to nine years in prison in December on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases.

Police say the couple tied up their 12-year-old step son at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood where the family was living last July. The police affidavit said the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles” on the hotel room floor beside the bed. The child was bound for approximately 9.5 hours, from about 3:00 a.m. until the time police arrived on a check safety call at 12:30 p.m.

The documents go on to say the step-father was in the room with the child when police arrived and told officers the boy was tied up because he “gets into things.” When the mother returned to their hotel room, she told police she knew the boy was tied up. Both Tabetha and Jason Sosnowicz told officers they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents indicate there were other children in the hotel room, a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old. Those children were not tied up.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.