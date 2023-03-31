OCCC: Ohio sports bettors wagered over $600 million in February

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported Ohio sports bettors wagered over $600 million in February.

Propped up by Super Bowl bets, Ohio netted more than $82 million in revenue from legal sports betting in February, behind nearly $640 million in wagers placed across the state, according to new data from the Casino Control Commission.

The numbers are down from January’s revenue total of $208 million in the first month sports betting was legal in the state. Bettors in Ohio wagered more than $1.1 billion in January.

Sports books raced to get in on the ground floor in January by offering more than $300 million in promotional bets. They handed out only $59 million in February.

The gambling news organization PlayOhio projects Ohioans will place nearly $10 billion in sports bets by the end of this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.