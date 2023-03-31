Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
BG Police arrests suspect in connection to death of 23-year-old woman
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
Severe Threats
First Alert Weather Day for possible severe storms tonight, strong winds Saturday
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation

Latest News

Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles
According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Person of interest in Bowling Green woman’s death arrested
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Alec Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on ‘Rust’ weapons charge