ProMedica exits sponsorship agreement with U.S. Women’s Open

Minjee Lee poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by...
Minjee Lee poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)(Jeff Haynes | USGA Museum)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just a year after Toledo’s ProMedica entered an agreement with the U.S. Women’s Open, the hospital system is getting out.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement earlier in the week that ProMedica would back out of sponsorship deals with Glass City Metropark and Jeep Fest.

Citing ‘extreme financial challenges’ ProMedica said “we have shifted away from investments in broader national efforts and are instead focusing more energy and resources on our core health system operations. By doing that, we expect to improve our financial outlook while reinforcing our strong commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to the people who depend on us in the communities we serve.”

The USGA broke the news to a golf magazine earlier in the day.

“This change of direction will not curtail the USGA’s commitment to the U.S. Women’s Open, which remains stronger than ever,” The USGA said in a statement. “We will continue to elevate the entire championship experience, including the purse, television coverage and host venues. While we are open to identifying a new presenting partner that can push women’s golf even further, we won’t stop our plans in the meantime.”

