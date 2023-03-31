ProMedica pulls United States Golf Association sponsorship

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the end of a partnership that was the first of its kind.

The United States Golf Association tells 13abc Promedica has pulled out of their sponsorship of the U.S. Women’s Open.

The deal came to fruition in January 2022 and came with the announcement that the 2027 tournament will take place at the Inverness Club in Toledo. Promedica was slated to be the presenting sponsor for the U.S women’s open for 10 years.

The United States Golf Association said in a statement:

“After an incredible first year together where the USGA and ProMedica announced a new partnership and elevated the U.S. Women’s Open to historic levels, ProMedica’s circumstances have significantly changed, and the nonprofit organization’s priority is focusing their constrained resources on their patients, residents, members and caregivers. They have informed the USGA of their desire to exit the agreement beginning in 2023. We have worked out an exit plan with ProMedica, and as such, will not be showcasing their brand at the U.S. Women’s Open moving forward.

This change of direction will not curtail the USGA’s commitment to the U.S. Women’s Open, which remains stronger than ever. We will continue to elevate the entire championship experience, including the purse, television coverage and host venues. While we are open to identifying a new presenting partner that can push women’s golf even further, we won’t stop our plans in the meantime.”

While the spokesperson says the tournament is “stronger than ever,” it’s a sign of changing times for Promedica. Earlier this week, the company pulled financial contributions to Metroparks Toledo for the development of the Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk and dropped its role as title sponsor for Jeep Fest.

A Promedica Spokesperson said in statement to 13abc:

“We are grateful for those partners like the USGA that understand the extreme financial challenges the healthcare industry has been navigating and have worked with us in a professional manner to reassess prior engagements.

ProMedica, like many other health systems across the country, is experiencing financial strain coming off of 2022, which was declared the worst financial year for the healthcare industry since the start of the pandemic. While we were hopeful the industry’s financial performance was improving at the beginning of 2022, challenges like extreme staffing shortages and rapidly rising expenses proved to be significant hurdles.

As a result, we recently had to make some tough but strategic decisions to improve our finances and build greater stability and sustainability throughout our organization. To that end, we have shifted away from investments in broader national efforts and are instead focusing more energy and resources on our core health system operations. By doing that, we expect to improve our financial outlook while reinforcing our strong commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to the people who depend on us in the communities we serve.”

