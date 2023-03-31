Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Springfield Township officer, civilian driver killed in early Friday crash

Numerous law enforcement agencies have offered their condolences to the officer’s friends and family.
2 killed including Springfield Twp. police officer in North College Hill crash
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Springfield Township officer and another driver died early Friday morning in a North College Hill crash.

Officer Tim Unwin, a four-year police veteran, was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call when the crash occurred around 12 a.m. Friday on Hamilton Avenue at Centerridge Avenue, Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley announced.

Chief Bley did not go into detail about the exact nature of the call Unwin and other jurisdictions were responding to.

The other driver killed in the crash has been identified as 50-year-old William Dunson, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Unwin, 31, served two years with the City of Hamilton before joining the Springfield Township Police Department, the chief explained.

“This is an extremely emotional and sad day for the family and friends of the two men who died, as well as for the entire Springfield Township Police Department and for our community as a whole,” Chief Bley said.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyla Woods, confirms the sheriff’s office is handling the crash investigation.

“We don’t anticipate having [the investigation] wrapped up until late next week at the earliest,” Woods said. “All additional media updates will come from Springfield Township Police Department. We appreciate any patience you can allow them as they move forward with public information.”

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including his former department in Hamilton, have offered their condolences to Unwin’s family and the Springfield Township Police Department.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also issued a statement on Unwin’s death.

Hamilton County flags will be flown at half-staff in support of the entire Springfield Township Police Department as they mourn during this tragic time, county commissioners announced Friday.

Unwin graduated from Harrison High School in 2009. He graduated from Cincinnati State University in 2014.

Two years later in 2016, Unwin completed Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

In addition to being an officer in Hamilton and Springfield Township, Unwin previously worked as a corrections officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

2 dead in crash involving Springfield Twp. police cruiser

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
BG Police search for suspect in connection to death of 23-year-old woman
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside
Severe Threats
First Alert Weather Day for possible severe storms tonight, strong winds Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation

Latest News

For 2023, we sample the Polish Cowboy, Mac n Hen, and Philly Cheesesteak Nachos.
Dine in the 419: Mud Hens Bonus Edition
Toledo Mud Hens 5/3 Field Fifth Third Field WTVG
Dine in the 419: Mud Hens Bonus Edition
Dinosaurs are taking over the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo this weekend.
Jurassic Quest comes to the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo
A Northwood couple will both spend nearly a decade in prison for hog-tying their son and...
Northwood man sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Propped up by Super Bowl bets, Ohio netted more than $82 million in revenue from legal sports...
OCCC: Ohio sports bettors wagered over $600 million in February