13abc Week in Review: March 31, 2023
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc's Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m.
- First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night into Saturday
- Bowling Green Police, BCI investigates the death of 23-year-old woman
- Troendle chosen to lead Toledo Police Department as new chief
- Toledo men convicted in decades-old murder to be freed ‘in the interest of justice’
- TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
- Student brings gun to Bowsher High School
- TPD addresses sensitive documentation found in trash
- Memphis player pleads not guilty in assault of Bowling Green player after WNIT game
- Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center warns of so-called zombie drug
- Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
- 2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
