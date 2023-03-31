Birthday Club
Woman arrested, accused of threatening TPS bus driver

Chaneka Young is facing a series of charges, accused of threatening a TPS bus driver and...
Chaneka Young is facing a series of charges, accused of threatening a TPS bus driver and yelling profanities in front of a bus full of elementary school students.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening a bus driver in front of students.

According to court documents, Chaneka Young is charged with Assault on Teacher/Others in Performance of Duties, Safe School Assault, Menacing and Disrupting School Activity. She was in court Wednesday and a judge set an SOR bond on the Menacing charge and $5,000 at no percent on all other charges.

Police affidavits say Young stood in the doorway of a Toledo Public Schools bus with elementary school students on board, yelling profanities and cussing out the bus driver. She allegedly told the bus driver she was going to slap her. TPD say they obtained school bus security footage of the incident. The records do not indicate what led up to the threats.

Young is scheduled to be back in court on April 5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

