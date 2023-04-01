1,500 gallons of gasoline leak from tanker truck into sewer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 1,500 gallons of product leaked from a tanker truck after a crash Saturday.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department received a report of a gasoline tanker truck that hit a dumpster near Gratiot Street and Washington Street around 1 p.m.

Crews, including the hazardous materials team, found that the tanker held both gasoline and diesel product in a compartmentalized tanker system. TFRD said the tanker had leaked around 1500 gallons of product which then entered the sewer system.

The City of Toledo Environmental Services found the sewer where the fuel entered would directly feed into the city’s water reclamation and would be re-mediated, TFRD said.

Crews determined that none of the gasoline got into the public waterway and was contained to the sewer system, officials said.

City of Toledo Environmental Services continues to monitor the sewer system. The remaining product will be placed into another tanker, officials said.

Until clean-up efforts are complete, Washington Street between St. Clair and Summit Street will remain closed, according to officials.

