4/1: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

45+ mph winds, falling temps, more scattered showers/storms this afternoon
We started April on the stormy side, and today will bring falling temps, gusty winds, and more scattered showers/storms this afternoon. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Severe storms spawned gusty winds and a few tornado warnings in northwest Ohio overnight (Paulding, Defiance and Allen Counties), and now a wind advisory continues for 45+ mph gusts Saturday afternoon. The First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Saturday evening. While top wind gusts are expected to be lower compared to last Saturday, the high wind potential will last for a longer duration (10am - 6pm) as temperatures reach the 30s (and feel like the 20s) by sunset. Scattered showers, rumbles of thunder and a few wet flakes will also return for the afternoon. Highs will then climb all the way to 70F by next midweek, though more storms and gusty winds will go along with it.

WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday

