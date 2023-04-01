Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/1: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Calm and sunny for Sunday, then more storms early next week...
4/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Winds diminishing this evening, then skies clearing overnight. It’ll be cold with lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine, much calmer, and getting warmer with highs in the low 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and a bit breezy with lows in the mid-40s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy but mild with a few rain showers possible; mild with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Showers and possibly a t-storm for Monday night, then a few light showers around Tuesday. It’ll also be cooler Tuesday, highs near 60. More thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday may become strong to severe, and it’ll get windy with SW gusts to 45 mph. It’ll also be much warmer and mostly cloudy on Wednesday with high temps in the low 70s. Still breezy Thursday but mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the low 50s. Mostly sunny Friday, highs again in the low 50s. A third day of sunshine for Saturday, highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Person of interest in Bowling Green woman’s death arrested
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation
Chaneka Young is facing a series of charges, accused of threatening a TPS bus driver and...
Woman arrested, accused of threatening TPS bus driver
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

4/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
We started April on the stormy side, and today will bring falling temps, gusty winds, and more...
4/1: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
We started April on the stormy side, and today will bring falling temps, gusty winds, and more...
4/1: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
3/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/31/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast