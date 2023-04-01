4/1: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Winds diminishing this evening, then skies clearing overnight. It’ll be cold with lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine, much calmer, and getting warmer with highs in the low 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and a bit breezy with lows in the mid-40s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy but mild with a few rain showers possible; mild with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Showers and possibly a t-storm for Monday night, then a few light showers around Tuesday. It’ll also be cooler Tuesday, highs near 60. More thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday may become strong to severe, and it’ll get windy with SW gusts to 45 mph. It’ll also be much warmer and mostly cloudy on Wednesday with high temps in the low 70s. Still breezy Thursday but mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the low 50s. Mostly sunny Friday, highs again in the low 50s. A third day of sunshine for Saturday, highs in the upper 50s.

