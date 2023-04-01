Birthday Club
BGSU invites public to celebrate Japanese culture

Japanese Club and Asian Studies hosts 22nd Cherry Blossom Festival
BGSU said the celebration is in-person this year and is free and open to the public.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The public is invited to celebrate Japanese culture and customs at the 22nd Ohanami Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival is Sunday, April 2, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, according to Bowling Green State University’s press release.

There will be activities and performances for guests to participate in. Along with Japanese snacks, sweets and sushi to eat, the press release said.

Activities include:

  • Learning origami
  • Flower arranging
  • Japanese calligraphy
  • Games
  • Tea ceremony

There will also be martial arts demonstrations, Taiko drumming and dance performances throughout the day.

To see the full schedule of events, visit the BGSU Ohanami website.

The BGSU cherry trees are visible on the north side of Alumni Mall near the Kreischer Quadrangle, according to the press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

