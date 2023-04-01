Birthday Club
Findlay Woman joins “Saved by the Belt” Club

A woman has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after a crash on Feb. 20.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after a crash on Feb. 20.

Kristen Deerwester joined the club on March 29 after her seat belt saved her from sustaining life-threaten injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s press release.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Evan M. Slates presented Deerwester with a certificate signed by Ohio Department of Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, according to Ohio Patrol.

“Kristen is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lt. Slates said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

According to officials, the club is designed to recognize people who have benefitted from wearing their seatbelts.

People can stay up to date on statistics and information about seatbelts through the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard.

